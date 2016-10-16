Hung to meet KMT lawmakers over 'one China'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu will meet with party lawmakers later this week to discuss a key difference over the "one China" concept ahead of her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a leading KMT legislator disclosed Saturday.

Legislator Liao Kuo-tung, convener of the KMT's legislative caucus, said the party's lawmakers asked to meet with the chairwoman to see how she would explain the difference between "one China, different interpretations," and "one China, same interpretation."

"One China, different interpretations" is the KMT's long-standing definition of the so-called "1992 Consensus."

Last year on the presidential campaign trail, Hung proposed the controversial "same interpretation" version, which many believe caused her to be replaced as the party's presidential candidate.

Hung is scheduled to travel across the strait to meet with Xi in his capacity as the head of the Chinese Communist Party in November, but many from the KMT are worried that the "one China" concept will again spark controversies.

Liao confirmed that lawmakers were scheduled to meet with Hung but declined to disclose details.

He maintained that he would let the party make an official announcement about the meeting.

Despite accepting their request to meet, Hung reportedly asked why lawmakers wanted to speak with her ahead of the trip to mainland China.

She said none of the former KMT chairmen — Lien Chan, Ma Ying-jeou and Eric Chu — were asked to brief the KMT legislative caucus ahead of their respective meetings with the Chinese leaders in the past.

She also said it would be impossible for her to keep the KMT lawmakers updated about all the details of her meeting with Xi.

In response to the KMT lawmakers' call for her to advocate the "different interpretation" version of the "1992 Consensus" during her meet with Xi, Hung said it is "my responsibility," according to the Central News Agency.

But she suggested the lawmakers probably did not understand the meaning of the "1992 Consensus" and how it had been reached.

She said there were "certain key parts" to the "1992 Consensus" and that "different interpretations" was one of them.