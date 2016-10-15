Penghu resoundingly rejects casinos

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- By an overwhelming margin of 81 to 19 percent, Penghu residents rejected a proposal to build an international resort and attached gambling facilities on their island county.

According to the county's election board, 6,210 voted in favor and 26,598 against, while 216 votes were deemed invalid.

Turnout was reported at just under 40 percent.

The result marks the second time in seven years that Penghu residents rejected a bid to build casinos on the archipelago.