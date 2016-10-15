What the polls say: support for president hits fresh low

Gov't to accelerate reforms that the public expects: spokesman

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen's approval ratings have hit their lowest level since she took office in May, a new survey shows.

Tsai's approval rating dropped to 37.6 percent in a public opinion poll released by the Taiwan Indicators Research Survey (TISR).

The TISR said that the president's approval rating peaked at 54 percent in mid-June and has been falling since then.

Results of another survey conducted by TVBS after Tsai's National Day address showed that the president's approval rating had fallen to 35 percent, down from 39 percent registered during her first 100 days in office.

Presidential spokesman Alex Huang responded to the latest findings by saying that results varied across public opinion polls, but that the government would still take a look at them.

He stressed that regardless of the survey results, the government would do its best, accelerating reforms that the nation is keenly expecting.

TISR has been releasing results of semi-monthly surveys on government performance since Tsai took office.

Although Tsai's approval rating has hit its lowest level since her inauguration on May 20, her disapproval rating showed a slight improvement in the latest survey, edging down to 46.4 percent compared to 48.3 percent recorded in the previous TISR poll.

But in the latest TVBS survey, Tsai's disapproval rating climbed to 39 percent, compared to 33 percent in the last poll on her performance for the first 100 days.

In terms of cross-strait relations, the TVBS survey showed that 47 percent of respondents were satisfied with Tsai's National Day address, while 42 percent were not.

But as many as 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai's cross-strait policy in a previous survey conducted in May in the wake of Tsai's inauguration speech, TVBS said.