Flight attendants demand CAL honor labor deal

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airlines (CAL) flight attendants on Friday demanded that management honor promises made during a previous negotiation that had ended the first-ever strike in the nation's airline industry.

Hundreds of protesters pelted CAL'S Taipei Office signboard with eggs, at the same spot where they had staged a series of protests and an unprecedented overnight sit-in earlier this year.

Friday' s protest was organized by the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union and joined by Taiwan Railway Union and other labor organizations.

Five of the seven items agreed to by CAL management and union representatives on June 24 under the supervision of the Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu (郭芳煜) had been breached or remained unachieved over the last four months, according to Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union Secretary-General Lin Chia-wei (林佳瑋).

Lin sharply rebuked CAL Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒), calling him a thief.

"Without integrity, the company will not survive," she said.

'Broken promises'

Flight attendants accused CAL management of failing to fulfill five promises, including ending the practice of asking recruits to sign its controversial labor contracts.

According to Lin, CAL has continued to ask new recruits to sign contracts by which employers can exploit a legal loophole to demand extra working hours and that employees work at inappropriate times.

Article 84-1 of the Labor Standards Act stipulates that several labor rights' laws can be revoked "if employers reach an agreement with employees."

The article has been criticized by human rights groups and labor union as a "slavery clause."

Other broken promises include eight holidays per month for a total of 123 days off a year, official leave for union directors and double pay for working on national holidays.