News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

October, 15, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Flight attendants demand CAL honor labor deal

By Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post
October 15, 2016, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airlines (CAL) flight attendants on Friday demanded that management honor promises made during a previous negotiation that had ended the first-ever strike in the nation's airline industry.

Hundreds of protesters pelted CAL'S Taipei Office signboard with eggs, at the same spot where they had staged a series of protests and an unprecedented overnight sit-in earlier this year.

Friday' s protest was organized by the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union and joined by Taiwan Railway Union and other labor organizations.

Five of the seven items agreed to by CAL management and union representatives on June 24 under the supervision of the Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu (郭芳煜) had been breached or remained unachieved over the last four months, according to Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union Secretary-General Lin Chia-wei (林佳瑋).

Lin sharply rebuked CAL Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒), calling him a thief.

"Without integrity, the company will not survive," she said.

'Broken promises'

Flight attendants accused CAL management of failing to fulfill five promises, including ending the practice of asking recruits to sign its controversial labor contracts.

According to Lin, CAL has continued to ask new recruits to sign contracts by which employers can exploit a legal loophole to demand extra working hours and that employees work at inappropriate times.

Article 84-1 of the Labor Standards Act stipulates that several labor rights' laws can be revoked "if employers reach an agreement with employees."

The article has been criticized by human rights groups and labor union as a "slavery clause."

Other broken promises include eight holidays per month for a total of 123 days off a year, official leave for union directors and double pay for working on national holidays.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Ex-minister calls for labor insurance 'floor' 
China Airlines Flight attendants and supports hold a banner reading "trust has died" at a protest at the airline's Taipei Office on Friday.(Arsene Lo, The China Post)

More Photos (2)
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search