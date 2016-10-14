News
Ex-labor minister calls for minimum pension payments

By Christine Chou ,The China Post
October 14, 2016, 5:38 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Labor Minister Chen Hsiung-wen (陳雄文) Friday said he supported the government raising the ceiling on labor insurance benefits, but added that it should establish a "floor" as well so that fewer seniors lived in poverty.

A worker paid an average monthly wage of NT$35,000, who has been working for over 30 years, can receive around NT$16,275 per month after retirement, Chen said.

"But that sum is even lower than NT$17,172, the average income of middle-to-low income households. Not to the mention the fact that the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (主計總處) states that the average monthly expenses per individual is at NT$19,978," Chen said.

"We strongly believe it's critical the government sets a labor insurance floor, to avoid the increased social burden resulting from a fast-growing number of pensioners living under the poverty line."

Chen, head of the sustainable development department at the Kuomintang think-tank National Policy Foundation (國家政策研究基金會), was speaking at the foundation Friday morning.

Former Labor Minister Chen Hsiung-wen (陳雄文) offers policy suggestions regarding annuity reforms and long-term care at think-tank National Policy Foundation's (國家政策研究基金會) headquarters in Taipei on Friday, Oct. 14. (Morgan Lin, The China Post)

