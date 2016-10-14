Judicial Yuan president nominee urged to support full jury trials

Law experts held a press conference Thursday to urge the new Judicial Yuan president nominee to support the implementation of a jury system for criminal trials.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu denounced nominee Hsu Tzong-li's previously stated support for mixed courts, in which jurors and judges have equal authority in conviction and sentencing.

"Do you think a regular citizen would oppose a professional judge in a courtroom?" Tsai asked, warning that a mixed court would negate the original intention behind citizen participation.

Tsai said it was particularly regretful that Hsu had expressed his position before a planned national conference on judicial reform could be held.

"I totally respect him (Hsu) — I used to be his student. But when it comes to what is best for the country and the people, I have to stick with what is right," Tsai said.

Attorney Jim C. Chang said that "Hsu supports a mixed court on the grounds that Taiwan's justice system is more similar to those in Europe, where most countries also incorporate mixed courts.

"However, overall culture, customs and public opinion lies with a jury court instead," he said. "Hsu should listen to the people's voice."

Thursday's conference, organized by the Taiwan Jury Association, was also attended by Citizen Congress Watch CEO Chang Hung-lin, who directed remarks to lawmakers who at that time were inside the Legislative Yuan's conference hall reviewing the nominees for Judicial Yuan president, vice president, and grand justices.

Lawmakers have until Oct. 25 to question the nominees before they vote on the approval of the nomination.

Chang called on them to "keep in mind the influence that the Judicial Yuan president has on justice system reform."

Low Public Trust Due to Low Judicial Quality

Defending his nomination to lawmakers inside the hall, Hsu said citizen participation in criminal trials "is essential to enhancing public trust and confidence in the nation's justice system."

"Further analysis and discussion are required" to determine which type of jury system would work best for the country, he said.

Elaborating on judicial reform, Hsu said he believed that low levels of public trust in the justice system were the result of poor judicial quality.

"Reducing workloads for judges is the first step to improving (the justice system)," he said, "furthermore, experienced lawyers, prosecutors and law administrators should be promoted to judges, and a lower proportion of young contestants should be made judges via national exams."

In addition to reducing the workload of presiding judges, Hsu proposed four other ideas to reform the legal system: enhancing the professionalism of current judges, implementing citizen participation, consolidating judges' legal interpretations from top to bottom and making it easier for nationals to seek constitutional interpretation when there are questions with a verdict.