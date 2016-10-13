With two days until casino referendum, 'no' camp eyes youth vote

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers and anti-gambling activists on Thursday urged young voters registered in Penghu to return and tick the "no" box in a Saturday referendum asking whether casinos should be permitted on the outlying county.

The party's youth development director, Huang Shou-ta, reiterated the DPP's message that gambling was not the only way to boost Penghu's tourism industry, which he said should be based on the islands' unique geography and abundant cultural and natural resources.

DPP Legislator Chen Man-li accused "yes" campaigners of making "empty promises" such as money and welfare benefits for Penghu residents.

Ruling party lawmakers also accused the county's election committee of misleading voters by using the wording "special tourism zone" in the ballot question, with no mention of casino legalization.

"If young Penghu locals cannot return home to vote, then elderly residents must vote 'no' to casino legalization for the sake of their homeland and the young generation's future," DPP Legislator Lin Ching-yi said.

If the referendum passes, young people would only return to Penghu to become dealers in casinos, Lin added.

At a press conference earlier in the day, lawmakers aimed their ire at Penghu County Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu, himself a DPP member, criticizing his government's involvement in the referendum and suggesting that Chen had received corporate funding to support the referendum.

Penghu last held a vote on casinos in 2009. It was rejected by a 56.4-percent majority.