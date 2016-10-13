Judicial Yuan nominee urged to support full jury system

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Law experts held a press conference Thursday to urge the new nominee for Judicial Yuan president to support the implementation of a jury system for criminal trials.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu denounced nominee Hsu Tzong-li's previously stated support for mixed courts, in which jurors and judges have equal authority in conviction and sentencing.

"Do you think a regular citizen would oppose a professional judge in a courtroom?" Tsai asked, warning that a mixed court would negate the original intention behind citizen participation.

Tsai said it was particularly regretful that Hsu had expressed his position before a planned national conference on judicial reform could be held.

"I totally respect him (Hsu) -- I used to be his student. But when it comes to what is best for the country and the people, I have to stick with what is right," Tsai said.

Attorney Jim C. Chang said that "Hsu supports a mixed court on the grounds that Taiwan's justice system is more similar to that practiced in Europe, where most countries also incorporate a mixed court.

"However, the overall culture, customs and public opinion lies with a jury court instead," he said. "Hsu should listen to the people's voice."

Thursday's conference was also attended by Citizen Congress Watch CEO Chang Hung-lin, who directed remarks to lawmakers who at that time were inside the Legislative Yuan's conference hall reviewing the nominees for Judicial Yuan president and vice president.

Chang called on them to "keep in mind the influence that the Judicial Yuan president has on justice system reform."

Defending his nomination to lawmakers inside the hall, Hsu said citizen participation in criminal trials "was essential to enhancing public trust and confidence in the nation's justice system."

"Further analysis and discussion are required" to determine which type of jury system would work best for the country, he said.

Thursday's event, which was organized by the Taiwan Jury Association, was also attended by Aletheia University Law Department associate professor Wu Jing-chin.