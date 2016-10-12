Speaker apologizes for National Day program phrasing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan on Tuesday apologized for phrases regarded as disrespectful toward the nation's indigenous peoples made by a presenter during Monday's National Day festivities in front of the presidential palace.

An emcee used the phrase "Mrs. Shao punched in, a brother bathing in the morning, (went) running away scared" (邵太太打卡，阿薩不魯哥，被嚇得跑走啦) when introducing aboriginal tribes at the event. The phrase was a mnemonic device used for remembering the names Taiwan's 16 aboriginal tribes.

The phrase triggered anger and accusations of discrimination toward indigenous people. The Indigenous Youth Front (IYF) posted a recording of the video that triggered an angry response from netizens.

One wrote: "If your teacher introduced you to the classroom by saying, 'this is Billy, his name starts with B, B as in bastard. I'm sure people would remember your name, but how would you feel?'" (note: the original Chinese phrase used the surname Wang and an accompanying equivalent).

The IYF said the video "has made a joke of our historical pain. It makes a mockery of transitional justice."

President Tsai made a historic apology in her capacity as head of state to the island's indigenous people in August, promising to right past wrongs and to work to protect their cultures.

Su, chair of the National Day event's organizing committee, apologized for the incident.

He said he had not read the script prior and wasn't sure if it the phrase was a later improvisation.

The speaker promised "an internal review" of the matter.

This was not the first time the government has come under fire for controversial remarks made about the nation's indigenous peoples during national events.

At Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration ceremony, emcees narrating Taiwan's history described aboriginal customs as "relatively uncultivated," wording that also drew criticism from across party and ethnic lines.

Taiwan's officially recognized tribes include: the Thau (邵族), Atayal (泰雅族), Truku (太魯閣族), Tao (達悟族), Kanakanavu (卡那卡那富族), Ami (阿美族), Sakizaya (撒奇萊雅族), Bunan (布農族), Rukai (魯凱族), Kavalan (噶瑪蘭族), Puyuma (卑南族), Saisiyat (賽夏族), Seediq (賽德克族), Paiwan (排灣族), Tsuo (鄒族), and Hla'alua (拉阿魯哇族).

