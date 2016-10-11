Separatist, pro-China camps come out for Nat'l Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's pro-independence and mainland-leaning camps used the Presidential Office's National Day event to promote their causes Monday, as President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to maintain the cross-strait status quo and called for reopening talks with China.

Waving large flags and banners reading "Taiwan independence" and "One Taiwan, one China," dozens of pro-independence activists rallied outside the square where Tsai delivered her first National Day address since taking office in May.

"Let us stage a referendum to decide whether Taiwan should become a new nation," shouted the activists, who were barred by a heavy police cordon from demonstrating near the square.

"We elected her all because we thought she would stand by us to fight for independence," said one activist, who declined to give his name.

On the other side of the rally, an equally large crowd of pro-China activists unfurled a large banner calling for the government to stop all activities aimed at splitting Taiwan from the mainland.

The activists shouted: "Return to the Republic of China Constitution" and "(Adhere to) the 'one-China Constitution' to save Taiwan" as Tsai gave her speech, in which she promised to stick to the R.O.C. Constitution when managing cross-strait relations.

One activist was removed from the rally when he used a loudspeaker to criticize Tsai, saying she "does not deserve to be president" because she failed to support the R.O.C. — Taiwan's official title.