Tsai says will not bow to Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen gave her first National Day speech on Monday, placing the emphasis on domestic reforms and calling for cross-strait talks but warning that Taiwan would not give in to Chinese pressure.

In her speech, titled "Forging Ahead: Achieving Reforms to Make the Country Great," Tsai followed the pattern of her inaugural speech, leading with domestic issues before delving into international and cross-strait topics.

Tsai, speaking outside the Presidential Office, first addressed the plight of the nation's youth, saying they faced prohibitive housing costs and other economic challenges.

"This is the first time that all of us in this country can sit down together, and truly reflect on what sort of country we wish to leave to our young generation. We must not let this opportunity slip from our grasp. The power to decide is in the hands of this generation."

Reaffirming her administration's social housing policy, she said, "Our goal is clear: to create quality job opportunities for our young people, and to elevate their salaries."

She also noted the importance of social policies such as senior care and pension reform in ensuring that everyone could lead a "dignified life" after retirement.

The president said efforts to transform Taiwan could be bumpy, but that citizens should not lose hope.

By far the most anticipated section of her remarks was that concerning cross-strait relations, which have cooled as Beijing exerts pressure on the Tsai administration for refusing to accept the existence of the so-called "1992 Consensus."

Tsai reiterated commitments made in her inaugural address about maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, adding, "We will not bow to pressure, and we will of course not revert to the old path of confrontation."

Notably, Tsai did not mention China's recent efforts to limit Taiwan's international presence, including that in the recent International Civil Aviation Organization meeting in Montreal.

"I also call on the two governing parties across the strait to set aside the baggage of history, and engage in positive dialogue for the benefit of people on both sides," Tsai said, and — for the first time in her term — called on Beijing to recognize the existence of the Republic of China.

She also repeated remarks from her inaugural address, saying that she "respect(ed) the historical fact" that talks between both sides occurred in Hong Kong in 1992, but she did not acknowledge the "1992 Consensus."

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Wei-che called the president's talk consistent and conducive to creating stability that would prevent an "outburst" from Beijing.

Kuomintang Legislator Chiang Chi-chen said that Tsai's speech would probably have little effect on resolving the current cross-strait impasse.

Beijing Remains Cautious

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) appeared unmoved by Tsai's overtures, stating that "denying the 1992 Consensus, inciting cross-strait confrontation and cutting the economic, social and cultural ties between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait was a dead-end, evil path."

TAO Spokesman An Fengshan stated in a press conference that acceptance of the consensus was "proof of the Taiwanese leadership's touchstone of goodwill."

"As long as one acknowledges the 1992 Consensus' historicity and recognizes core meanings, both sides of the Taiwan Strait can negotiate and interact peacefully," An added.