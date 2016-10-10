Tsai uses Nat'l Day speech to call for China talks

TAIPEI -- President Tsai Ing-wen gave her first National Day speech on Monday, calling for cross-strait talks but warning that Taiwan would not give in to Chinese pressure.

In her speech, titled "Forging Ahead: Achieving Reforms to Make the Country Great," Tsai followed the pattern of her inaugural speech, leading with domestic issues before delving into international and cross-strait topics.

Tsai, speaking during official celebrations outside the Presidential Office, first addressed the plight of the nation's youth, saying they faced prohibitive housing costs and other economic challenges.

Reaffirming her administration's social housing policy, she said, "Our goal is clear: to create quality job opportunities for our young people, and to elevate their salaries."

She also noted the importance of social policies such as senior care and pension reform in ensuring that everyone could lead a "dignified life" after retirement.

By far the most anticipated section of her remarks were those concerning cross-strait relations, which have cooled since Tsai's inauguration as Beijing exacts pressure on the government for refusing to accept the existence of the so-called "1992 Consensus."

Tsai reiterated commitments made in her inaugural address about maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, adding, "we will not bow to pressure, and we will of course not revert to the old path of confrontation."

Notably, Tsai did not mention China's recent efforts to limit Taiwan's international presence, including its exclusion from the recent International Civil Aviation Organization meeting in Montreal.

"I also call on the two governing parties across the strait to set aside the baggage of history, and engage in positive dialogue for the benefit of people on both sides," Tsai said, and — for the first time — called on Beijing to recognize the existence of the Republic of China.

She also repeated her inaugural address in saying that she "respect(ed) the historical fact" that talks between both sides occurred in Hong Kong in 1992, but she did not acknowledge the "1992 Consensus."

The president said efforts to transform Taiwan could be bumpy, but that citizens should not lose hope.

"There is no shortcut to reform," she said. "Reforms that take shortcuts are usually not genuine reforms."