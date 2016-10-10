President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day address

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday delivered her first National Day address since taking office in May, in which she reiterated her pledge to establish a "consistent, predictable and sustainable cross-strait relationship" while maintaining Taiwan's democracy and the status quo of peace across the Taiwan Strait.

The following is the full text of her speech, titled "Forging Ahead: Achieving Reforms to Make the Country Great" :

Chairperson for the National Day Celebration Mr. Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全, also Legislative Yuan President), distinguished guests, my fellow countrymen watching on television and online: Good morning to you all!

Today is the 105th National Day of the Republic of China. I want to specially thank our international guests who have come far, and our overseas compatriots who have come home to Taiwan. Thank you all for being here with us to witness this grand national celebration. My special thanks also to Mr. Chen Chin-feng (Taiwanese baseball star). Today he left his familiar baseball field, and lead all of us in singing the national anthem. He is a true hero in the hearts of all Taiwanese people.

Today, on our country's birthday, I pay my deepest respect to all those who have sacrificed and given themselves to this land.

This country has been through authoritarian rule and social conflict, and it has endured sharp differences on the question of national identity. Looking back, we are filled with gratitude. And now, the new government shoulders the responsibility to transform and renew this country.

In my May 20 inaugural address, I said that "to change young people's predicament is to change a country's predicament." This has been at the core of every reform we have initiated in the recent months.

Future of Younger Generation

Young people worry that housing costs too much and adds too heavy a burden, so we get to work expanding social housing - 80,000 units within the next four years, and a projected 200,000 within the next eight. Like in many advanced countries, access to social housing will become universal in Taiwan.

Young people want to accelerate their careers, so the government must enable them to do so free of worry. Their elderly at home need care, so we get to work building a long-term care system. Their kids at home also need care, so we get to work promoting a daycare program.

Our pension system may go bankrupt, so we face this problem head-on with the utmost seriousness and caution. After pension reform, young people will bear a relatively lighter burden, and they will not have to fear that they are paying into the system for nothing. This country will, in a fair manner, guarantee a post-retirement life of dignity for every citizen.