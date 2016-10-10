Torrential rain causes damage across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Torrential rainfall caused damage across Taiwan, eroding soil around building foundations in New Taipei, Keelung and around railway tracks in Taitung on Sunday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), which has maintained heavy rain alerts for parts of the nation.

Areas in Keelung in Northern Taiwan and Taitung County had already experienced extreme torrential rains on Sunday (defined as 500 millimeters of rain or more in a 24-hour period).

At the same time, parts of New Taipei, Taipei, Pingtung County, Yilan County, and Hualien County experienced extremely heavy rain (200 millimeters or more in a 24-hour period).

In New Taipei City's Xizhi District, heavy rain eroded soil around the foundation of an apartment building. Thirty-six people from six families were evacuated. In Keelung, another apartment building had its foundation hollowed out.

The authorities have relocated 22 people from nine families as a precaution.

The bureau forecast that coastal areas in Keelung and in Pingtung County and mountainous areas in Greater Taipei will see occasional heavy rain from Sunday night to Monday.

A massive landslide on Sunday also damaged three houses in Beinan Township, Taitung. Local residents told the Central News Agency that it was the worst landslide they had experienced in nearly half a century.

The South-Link Railway Line across southern Taiwan was also closed Sunday after landslides eroded the line's track bed between Taimali and Zhiben in Taitung County, the Taiwan Railways Administration said.

Service on the 98.2 kilometer-long rail line from Fangliao in Pingtung County to Taitung was suspended for the day due to difficulties in repairing the damage and persistent rain, the agency said.

Though Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan has been especially hard hit by heavy rain in recent days, the CWD still maintained torrential and heavy rain advisories in effect for northern and eastern Taiwan as well as the Hengchun Peninsula in the south as of Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Agency under the Ministry of Economic Affairs maintained its flood warnings for New Taipei's Wanli District and Taimali in Taitung County.

The Soil and Water Conservation Bureau under the Council of Agriculture also extended its landslide warnings to areas near 95 rivers in Taitung County.