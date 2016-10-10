Casinos on Penghu: a sure bet or risky gamble?

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Penghu, a ring-shaped island chain of stark contrasts. From April to October, its pristine white sand beaches, glorious ocean views, and fresh seafood attract tens of thousands of tourists looking to escape the urban jungle. After mid-October, powerful northern gales sweep across the landscape and much of the area becomes a ghost town.

But Penghu's contrasts are not limited to geography and climate.

On Oct. 15, residents of Penghu will again be asked to decide in a referendum whether they support the establishment of casinos within an integrated resort on the archipelago.

The process has been one of fierce public debate, spilling onto the streets of not only Magong, the county seat, but also Taipei.

On Saturday, anti-casino groups marched in the streets of Penghu by the hundreds despite heavy rain. Pro-casino groups called off their own demonstration, preferring to blare their message on speaker-mounted campaign trucks. They are expected to stage last-minute rallies this week.

In an earlier referendum, conducted in 2009, Penghu residents said no to casinos in their county (see graph).

Seven years later, both sides have focused their efforts on courting the silent majority — an estimated 43,000 eligible voters who didn't vote in 2009, and who are in a position to reshape the future of their community.

The Offshore Islands Development Act, with a gambling clause passed in 2009, gives the residents of offshore communities such as Penghu the legal power to use a referendum to authorize gaming groups to build casinos.

Unlike national referendums, these votes only require a simple majority to take binding effect and are not dependent on minimum voter turnout thresholds.

Ruling party Legislator Chen Man-li said that pro-casino forces on the offshore islands were laying the groundwork for legalized gambling on Taiwan proper.

The offshore islands of Matsu (Lienchiang County) approved the construction of casinos in 2012, while casino advocates in Kinmen want to bring the issue to a vote in 2017.

The war of words over whether to accept or reject the referendum goes far beyond casinos, however, touching on the very environmental and social landscape and the future of this community.