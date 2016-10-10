Tsai to pledge to lead the nation 'steadily forward'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In her first National Day address as head of state, Tsai Ing-wen will vow to lead Taiwan "steadily forward" to "be great due to reforms," the Presidential Office spokesman said Sunday.

The president's speech will be delivered in three parts: major policies and plans for the nation, a statement on Taiwan's participation in international community, and a reiteration of her stance and goodwill toward Beijing, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said.

In the first section of her address, the president will discuss policies aimed at relieving stress for the young generation, such as measures on social housing, pension reform, child care and elderly care.

She will also highlight business policies designed to create jobs (the "5+2 industry policy") and to build a healthier democracy (namely her transitional justice policies).

According to Huang, the president will stress that this is "the first time we will sit down to think about what we should do for the next generation of people in Taiwan — what kind of nation we are going to leave them."

Tsai is expected to call for Beijing to reopen talks with Taiwan in order to end the months of cross-strait impasse that followed her refusal to accept the "1992 Consensus," seen by Beijing as the political foundation of cross-strait interaction.

Huang said that Tsai would reiterate her inaugural remarks on cross-strait relations: that she respected the "historical fact" of the "1992 talks," in which "there was joint acknowledgement of setting aside differences to seek common ground."

Tsai is expected to call for Taiwan and China to value the fruits of cross-strait exchange in the years since 1992.

Observers said Beijing was watching closely to see whether Tsai would complete her "test paper" during her National Day address.

Beijing had deemed "incomplete" the remarks that Tsai made on cross-strait relations in her inauguration speech on May 20.

Tsai's widely watched address will be aired live by the Presidential Office from 10:20 a.m.

Spotlight on Disaster Relief

The national day parade this year will highlight the disaster relief efforts of military personnel and relief workers, organizers said.

The program to mark the 105th birthday of the Republic of China will be divided into two sections: "Relief Work Heroes" and "Taiwan Values."

The first section of the show will showcase the spirit of national unity during natural disasters, and the second will feature Taiwanese athletes who won medals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this year, the committee said.

The program will open with the Tri-Service Honor Guard and Marching Band, followed by cheerleaders and mascots of four Taiwanese professional baseball teams and finally the R.O.C. Military Academy Battle Drum team.

Taiwan's delegation to the Summer Olympic Games returned home with a haul of one gold and two bronze medals.

Taiwanese weightlifters Hsu Shu-ching (許淑淨) and Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), along with members of women's archery team, will join the parade.

Also yesterday, Taichung Prison said former President Chen Shui-bian would not be permitted to attend Monday's National Day celebration due to medical considerations. Chen is on medical parole from a 20-year prison sentence for graft.