FCFC union plans 3rd protest over plant closure

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The labor union of Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.'s (FCFC) Changhua plant is planning to mobilize 5,000 people for a third protest against Changhua County Government for its refusal to renew the factory's three power generators.

The demonstration is slated for Oct. 15, local media reported Saturday, which was to be the plant's final day of operation.

Key members of the labor union reportedly held a closed-door meeting Saturday afternoon to plan the third protest, as two protests staged over the past week by the plant's 1,000 employees had failed to achieve results, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.

The Changhua County Government continued to deny a request to renew the plant's three power generators.

In addition, the Cabinet-level Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) turned down an appeal filed by FCFC against the decision of the county authorities.

The labor union said it would seek to unite employees of the FCFC's plants in other counties, the Six Naphtha Refinery of Formosa Plastics Group as well as their contractors to stage a protest at a much larger scale than before, in a bid to protect their right to work.

Wanted: A Win-Win-Win

Lin De-yu, director of the county government's Department of Information, called on the FCFC labor union to handle the issue peacefully and rationally.

He urged management to ensure employees' right to work by arranging for them to serve other affiliates of the group.

"We hope to achieve a win-win-win, lest the lingering protests cause social chaos," Lin said.

He said that the core of the controversy rested with the management of FCFC.

"If the FCFC filed a new application for overhauling the three generators in accordance with the current environmental protection rules and regulations, the county government would offer related assistance," Lin said.

Before the operating permits of its existing M16, M17 and M22 power generators expired on Sept. 29, the FCFC had filed applications to the county government for renewing the permit but had not implemented upgrades on the generators.

The county government said that local authorities rejected the application a total of 34 times on grounds that sulfur content in the bituminous coal used by the power generators was 1.2 percent, above the 0.84-0.87 percent range the firm had promised to maintain.