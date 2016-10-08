First hearing on 'ill-gotten assets' inconclusive

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Cabinet committee responsible for handling the "ill-gotten assets" of the Kuomintang (KMT) held its first hearing Friday as part of its investigative efforts, but did not reach any conclusions.

The main purpose of the hearing was to look into whether Central Investment Corp. and Hsinyutai Co. are KMT-affiliated organizations. According to local media reports, the two firms have a combined NT$15.6 billion worth of assets.

Wellington Koo (顧立雄), chairman of the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, had previously said that if the two companies are determined to be assets obtained by the KMT through improper means, the committee can order them to transfer all their shares to the state.

In his statement, Central Investment Corp. Chairman Chen Shu (陳樹) said it pained him to be present at the hearing because it was the result of a law pushed through by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with its legislative majority with the goal of "destroying the KMT."

KMT Administration and Management Committee Director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展), who attended the hearing as a witness, said a country ruled by law should act based on evidence.

He said the KMT was not trying to retain all of its assets, but he urged the committee to give a proper reason before ordering the KMT to surrender its assets.

The committee was set up by the Cabinet based on the Statute on Handling the Inappropriate Assets of Political Parties and Their Affiliated Organizations, which cleared the DPP-dominated legislature in July and took effect in August.

According to the law, the committee's job is to investigate, retroactively confiscate and return or restore to the rightful owners all assets obtained by the KMT and its affiliated organizations since Aug. 15, 1945 — when Japan handed over its assets in Taiwan to the then ruling party of the Republic of China.