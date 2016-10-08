Prison reviewing Chen's bid to join 10/10 event

Authorities are still evaluating whether to permit former President Chen Shui-bian to attend the Presidential Office's National Day celebration, pending an evaluation of whether event organizers can meet Chen's medical needs, according to reports Friday.

Taichung Prison officials said they are waiting on the Agency of Corrections to clarify whether the National Day Celebrations Committee is able to comply with Chen's specific medical needs. Their final decision will be based on this clarification.

Chen and former first lady Wu Shu-jen's attendance at the Presidential Office's National Day celebrations — the first to be hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen — was confirmed by their son Chen Chih-chung earlier this week.

Prison authorities began a review process Friday afternoon after receiving a formal application from Chen in the morning, local media reported.

According to a statement from the prison, the decision to consult the Agency of Corrections was based on a recommendation from the prison's medical team.

Taichung Prison officials said they consider the Presidential Office celebrations to be a "public, non-political" event.

The prison's medical team has categorized the celebrations as "high-risk" in terms of occupational therapy.

According to the prison's statement, Chen's permission to attend the event will depend largely on whether the National Day Celebration Committee can create an environment that meets Chen's medical needs.

The requirements, which were specified in the medical team's evaluation, included that Chen's presence at the event be kept under one hour, that he is able to depart before the celebrations finish and that he is able to avoid large crowds.

Local media reports have indicated that, based on past scenarios, it would be difficult for the committee to meet such requirements.

The Chens have been living in Kaohsiung since the former president was released from Taichung Prison on medical parole last year.