Eastern Taiwan battered by rain

Torrential rains hit Eastern Taiwan Friday, flooding many areas in Hualien and Taitung and prompting school and work cancellations in the two counties in the afternoon.

No injuries were reported as of press time.

Heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Aere started to batter the two eastern counties, but the local governments did not cancel school or work until Friday afternoon

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the Beiyuan area of Taitung's Donghe township recorded accumulated precipitation of more than 400 millimeters between Thursday night and Friday evening.

Mountainous areas in Taitung's Changbin Township recorded rainfall close to the level seen in Beiyuan during the period, the CWB said.

For other areas in Taitung, including Peinan, Luye, Yenping, Haitun, Chenggong and Taitung City, accumulated rainfall exceeded 200 millimeters during the period, the CWB added.

According to the Central News Agency, rain in Hualien had become even heavier by daybreak, flooding many areas in downtown Hualien City and disrupting rush-hour traffic.

Train service in Hualien was disrupted in the morning amid reports that the tracks at the eastern county's railway station were submerged in water as high as the platforms.

Landslides were also reported in mountainous areas in Hualien, and transport authorities closed sections of some of the mountain roads.

The Water and Soil Conservation Bureau of the central government issued a landslide red alert for 37 villages in Hualien and Taitung, saying local authorities should encourage or force the residents to evacuate from those areas.

After normal train service resumed, the Hualien Railway Station saw a significant rise in the number of passengers in the afternoon, as many people decided to leave early for the National Day holiday, due to the half-day cancellation of school and work, according to the CNA.

The CNA cited a student from Tzu Chi University in Hualien as saying that he had already booked a ticket for a later train but wanted to return to his home in Taipei earlier after school was canceled. Taitung County Commissioner Huang Chien-ting said many of the drainage systems in Taitung were unable to handle such heavy rains.

He said his government would study the issue with local water resource agencies to improve the systems.