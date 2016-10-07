|
Powerful quake strikes off Taiwan's East Coast
The China Post news staff
October 7, 2016, 12:20 am TWN
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred off the East Coast late Thursday night, centered in waters only kilometers from Green Island.
The temblor, which was felt at a magnitude of 5.0 on the island, struck at a depth of 20 kilometers and shook buildings as far away as Taipei.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
