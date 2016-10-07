News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

October, 8, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Powerful quake strikes off Taiwan's East Coast

The China Post news staff
October 7, 2016, 12:20 am TWN
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred off the East Coast late Thursday night, centered in waters only kilometers from Green Island.

The temblor, which was felt at a magnitude of 5.0 on the island, struck at a depth of 20 kilometers and shook buildings as far away as Taipei.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Village chief killed in mudslide 
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred off the East Coast late Thursday night, centered in waters only kilometers from Green Island.

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search