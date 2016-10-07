Chen Shui-bian will attend Nat'l Day celebrations: son

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chen Chih-chung, son of former President Chen Shui-bian, Thursday said Chen Shui-bian and former first lady Wu Shu-jen would attend National Day celebrations on Oct. 10.

Taichung Prison did not confirm the claim, saying prison authorities had yet to receive a formal application for Chen Shui-bian to attend.

Reports are circulating that the disgraced former president may be present at the Presidential Office's National Day celebrations — the first to be hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chen Chih-chung said Thursday that his family had received two invitations to the National Day celebrations at the Presidential Office and that his parents would attend the event.

He said that his father, who uses a wheelchair, would be permitted to ride up directly to the Presidential Office building.

Their seats are No. 12 and No. 13, located in the North Zone 1, he said. Chen Chih-chung said that the secretary of the Presidential Office would provide help if his father needed medical assistance.

Impassioned supporters of the ex-president called in to his son's radio show to encourage him to attend the Oct. 10 celebrations.

Lin Shun-pin, deputy warden of Taichung Prison, said the Chens had repeatedly changed their minds about attending the National Day ceremony.

"Their statements are inconsistent," Lin said.

Taichung Prison said the Chen family must submit a formal application to attend, in accordance with regulations.

Lin said prison authorities tried to contact the Chen family twice on Thursday to ask them to submit an application.

The application must be reviewed by Taichung Prison and then sent to the Agency of Corrections, Ministry of Justice for further evaluation, he said.

Lin added that Friday was the final business day before National Day on Oct. 10.