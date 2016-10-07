Nation No. 4 in working hours: ministry

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan ranks fourth in working hours among developed economies, according to a Ministry of Labor report that compared national statistics with data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, 經濟合作暨發展組織).

In 2015, Taiwanese worked an average of 2,104 hours per year, 31 hours less than they did the previous year, to rank No. 4 among developed economies for the longest working hours, according to ministry data.

Compared to a year earlier, both the number of working hours and Taiwan's ranking decreased.

Average working time fell by 31 hours year-on-year — the biggest decline in nearly five years — while Taiwan's international ranking declined from third to fourth.

Data showed that Asian countries tended to have longer working hours — employees in Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan worked more than their counterparts in Europe and the United States.

In 2015, the three countries with the longest working hours were Singapore with 2,371 hours, followed by Mexico with 2,246 hours and South Korea with 2,113 hours.

The ministry said that both regular and overtime working hours in Taiwan fell year-on-year in 2015.

Economists said that Taiwan's economic doldrums in the second half of 2015 had been caused by a reduction in working hours.

Every year, the OECD publishes its member countries' annual working hours.

Taiwan is not an OECD member, but the Executive Yuan compiles its own record of Taiwan's annual working hours, which is compared to statistics on OECD member countries.

In 2015, the number of average working hours in Japan and the U.S. hovered between 1,700 and 1,800 hours, while working hours in European countries such as France, the Netherlands and Germany generally amounted to less than 1,500 hours.

In 2014, Taiwanese worked an average of 2,135 hours — 11 hours longer than they had the previous year — and ranked No. 3 among developed economies.

Working hours in Taiwan fell significantly in 2015, giving South Korea the third-place finish.

From 2005 to 2015, South Korea's average working hours fell by 238 hours, outpacing the drop in Taiwan (79 hours), Japan (56 hours) and Singapore (47 hours) over the same period.

About 10 percent of Europe's workforce consists of part-time workers — in some European countries, the rate is as high as 15 percent, the Ministry of Labor said.

Less than 5 percent of Taiwan's workforce is part-time labor, the ministry said, adding that its survey was based primarily on the responses of full-time workers, which may be why the number of average working hours was so high.