Soong thanks president for APEC role

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- People First Party Chairman James Soong thanked President Tsai Ing-wen Thursday for appointing him as the country's APEC envoy, calling it a great responsibility and saying he intended to present Taiwan's wish for world peace at the November summit.

Revealing that Tsai first approached him about the role on Aug. 4, Soong said during a press conference that he had initially feared the prospect and requested time to consider his decision.

He later told the president that he was willing to accept the challenge, he said, but warned her that it would require substantial preparation.

Discussing the possibility that he would be shunned by the Chinese delegation at the summit in Peru, Soong said his selection as representative was an indication of goodwill by the Tsai administration — one that he hoped Beijing would appreciate.

"If the mainland won't even make contact with James Soong, could there still be a vision of the peaceful development of cross-strait relations?" he said.

He added that the president's appointment of someone outside the ruling party testified to the strength of Taiwan's democracy.

Soong also fended off criticism of his economic credentials, pointing out that many others attending the summit, including U.S. President Barack Obama, were not economists by training.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday that Soong would "accurately convey to the international community our all-encompassing development while enhancing our influence in APEC and its interaction with other parties."