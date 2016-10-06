James Soong tapped as Taiwan's APEC envoy

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- People First Party (PFP) chairman James Soong has been selected as Taiwan's special envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru this November, according to the Presidential Office Wednesday.

Citing Soong's ample experience in public service and academia, Presidential Office Spokesman Alex Huang said the PFP chairman was also familiar with the island's economy, international trends and was "outstanding" in the promotion of regional development.

"(He) will accurately convey to the international community our all-encompassing development while enhancing our influence in APEC and its interaction with other parties," Huang added.

He said that Taiwan has been a longtime supporter of APEC and its plans since it became a member in 1991.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Secretary General Hung Yao-fu called the president's choice of Soong "very suitable."

In 2016, the organization thanked Taiwan for donating US$500,000 to its APEC Support Fund (ASF) on Aug. 25.

The PFP leader would be accompanied by his daughter Soong Chen-mai on the trip. His office indicated that he would provide a statement regarding his participation on Thursday.

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office reiterated a statement made in September that Taiwan's envoy to APEC must "meet the (criteria set out in) the organization's memorandum of understanding."

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry stated that Beijing was "over interpreting" APEC's memorandum of understanding, stating that the document does not mention the envoys it sends to the meeting.

Earlier reports indicated that the Tsai administration's appointment of Soong was vetoed by Beijing after Taiwan provided documents to the hosting committee of this year's APEC summit for deliberation.

Cross-strait relations remain at an impasse, with Beijing intensifying pressure on the Tsai administration to accept the "1992 Consensus" as a basis for its participation in the international organization.

Taiwan was barred from this year's International Civil Aviation Organization meeting in Montreal for not conforming to Beijing's demands.

In 2001, former President Chen Shui-bian's appointment of former Vice President and Presidential Office Senior Advisor Lee Yuan-tzu was rejected by China, which led to Taiwan's absence that year.

In 2005, Chen's choice of then Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng was met with a similar response. Taiwan's attendance was only approved after Chen chose his senior advisor Lin Hsin-yi to serve as special envoy.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou sent economic leaders to the APEC summit during his presidency, often selecting former Premier Lien Chan and ex-Vice President Vincent Siew to represent him.

Four topics are scheduled for discussion at the 2016 APEC summit: human capital development, upgrading small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), regional food markets and regional economic integration.