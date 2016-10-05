News
James Soong to serve as Taiwan's envoy to APEC summit: spokesman

CNA
October 5, 2016
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- James Soong (宋楚瑜), chairman of the opposition People First Party, will serve as Taiwan's envoy to this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) summit, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Wednesday.

This year's APEC summit will be held in Lima, Peru in November.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

