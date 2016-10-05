Anger as committee passes workweek bill

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fury erupted inside and outside the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pushed through committee a controversial workweek rule that some fear will undermine workers' rights.

DPP Legislator Chen Ying, just minutes after convening the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee, ended discussion of the Cabinet-proposed bill and called a vote.

The DPP's majority carried the bill over the objections of opposition lawmakers.

The bill — which mandates one day off every week and another "flexible" day off, for which employees must be paid overtime wages if they work — will now enter cross-party negotiations, after which it may head to a vote on the floor.

Its passage triggered strong protests from opposition lawmakers in the committee as well as protesters gathered outside the Legislative Yuan.

Some members of the demonstrating labor rights groups were suspended by a steel frame, symbolizing that workers' holiday rights were "hanging by a thread."

The protesters accused the Tsai administration of pandering to employers by supporting the bill, saying that Labor Ministry figures showed the law would affect 9 million workers in Taiwan.

They also blasted the administration's proposed review of the annual leave system and said that "unscrupulous employers" would prevent most workers from taking advantage of any government-mandated increase in the amount of leave.

The demonstration ended after the protesters marched to the front gate of the Legislative Yuan and pelted eggs at the police stationed there.