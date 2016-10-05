Tensions flare over 'one flexible day off'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As lawmakers geared up for a legislative committee review of the "one flexible day off" bill, opposition parties and labor activists came out to criticize the policy, Tuesday.

Lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) said the conflict between workers and employers must defused through consensus, slamming attempts by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) majority to force through the legislative review.

The KMT said such a forceful approach would only deepen the rift between the parties. "If the DPP's Health and Welfare Committee head fails to show up, that's entirely acceptable for us," the KMT's Chiang Chi-chen said.

The remark was a reference to DPP Legislator committee head Lin Shu-fen's no-show during the last legislative session.

Local media recently reported that Lin was fined NT$30,000 by the DPP for failing to appear to lead legislative review of the amendments to the Labor Standards Act — the official name of the "one flexible, one fixed day off" policy.

Tsai issued clear instructions on Monday to the DPP caucus to power through with the legislative reading of the bill before the end of the year.

The president also urged both critics and the public to stop using the term "one fixed, one flexible."

'We Won't Let You Get Away With It': KMT

Opposition lawmakers accused the Tsai administration of "playing with words" regarding its attempts to force the bill through the legislature without clear public approval.

"The version of the bill green-lighted by Tsai's policy coordination meeting on Monday was 'one fixed day off,' yet the government wishes to blunder its way through ambiguous wording, rather than promising to implement a 'fixed two-day off' system," Chiang said.

"The KMT caucus is here to clearly say to you," Chiang warned Tsai, "that we won't let you get away with it!"

Meanwhile, lawmakers from the New Power Party (NPP) said the DPP-majority should hold a public hearing on the bill.

NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang criticized the Tsai administration for not requesting a cost-benefit analysis from the Labor Ministry on the feasibility of the bill.

Workers' Struggle Alliance member Lu Chyi-horng warned of labor groups' plans to escalate protests Wednesday, as the Health and Welfare Committee convenes.

Hanging by a Thread

Lu said they would be hoisting up members into the air to show that workers' holiday rights were "hanging by a thread."

Critics say the government's forcible attempts to pass the disputed bill and equalize the number of holidays enjoyed by the public and private sectors would result in the removal of seven national holidays.

The claim that the holidays would be eliminated has been vehemently denied by the Executive Yuan.

Lu said many workers cannot use their annual leave, as employees often face difficult employers when attempting to apply for a leave.

Some workers end up renouncing their holidays, Lu said.

Additionally they often cannot swap statutory holidays for overtime pay either, he added.