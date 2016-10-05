Legislators occupy to block workweek bill

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Opposition and ruling party lawmakers occupied committee meeting rooms in the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday in the lead-up to the review of a government-sponsored bill to reform workweek regulations. The review is scheduled for Wednesday.

Tensions were palpable Tuesday afternoon as several opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers occupied the committee room of the Health and Welfare Committee, where the government-backed bill was set for review.

According to Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀), the party's lawmakers reserved usage of Conference Room 801 of the legislature's Chun-Hsien building to "discuss the Electricity Act." Her colleague Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said with a smile that the group would be there "indefinitely" and had made no plans to leave.

The KMT earlier held a press conference vowing to block the review process, thereby preventing a floor vote in which it would be vastly outnumbered. Members of the opposition said the party was employing tactics formerly used by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to "give it a taste of its own medicine."

Meanwhile, the DPP moved to change the location of the committee while stationing several of its lawmakers at Red Building Conference Room 301. DPP Legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡), secretary general of the party caucus, said that ruling and opposition parties should work "rationally" to reach a consensus.

Several versions of amendments governing annual leave allotments have been proposed. Some lawmakers support amendments that would make workers eligible for seven days of annual leave after being at a job for three months, (down from the current requirement of one year,) while others are pushing for the minimum to be set at six months.

The New Power Party said that public hearings should be conducted on the issue before rushing the bill toward a committee review. While the party said it supports a mandatory two-days off per week, the party proposed that eligibility for annual leave be given to workers only after they had been on the job for one full year.

The issue of whether and how to unify labor standards across the public and private sectors has been punctuated by labor protests and has seen numerous vacillations by the Cabinet, most notably when it resurrected seven statutory holidays but later sought to cancel them.

Impasses and contrasting views among DPP party members led the president to hold a policy coordination meeting on Monday geared toward ensuring the passage of labor amendments by year's end.