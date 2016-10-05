Ex-Mega Financial chair detained

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The former chairman of scandal-hit Mega Financial Holding Co. (兆豐金控), Mckinney Tsai (蔡友才), was detained by prosecutors Tuesday after being charged with breaching the Securities and Exchange Act (證交法).

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office called in 18 people of interest for questioning Monday as part of a probe into Mega Bank's alleged violation of money-laundering laws.

Those called in included Tsai and Ruentex Financial Group (潤泰集團) Chair Samuel Yin (尹衍樑).

Prosecutors said they had found evidence suggesting that Tsai had approved billions in loans to Ruentex prior to taking up a chairmanship at Chien Chi (鑒機公司), a company indirectly funded by Ruentex.

After several hours of questioning, Yin was released.

But Tsai and Wang Chi-pang (王起梆), former chief secretary of Mega Financial, were detained after being charged.

Yin was brought in for a second round of questioning at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and did not leave the prosecutor's office until 4:18 a.m.

"I am confident that I'm innocent," Yin told local media. "The facts will show that I'm innocent."

Yin's vast business empire includes holdings in retail, finance, textiles and biotechnology firms.

Prosecutors searched seven locations Monday, including the office of Chien Chi.

Prosecutors said Tsai was suspected of lending billions of dollars to Ruentex while serving as chairman of Mega Financial.

Tsai left his post at Mega Financial in March and shortly afterward assumed chairmanship of Chien Chi.

Apart from Yin, other witnesses called in for questioning included former Mega Bank Chair Hsu Kuang-hsi (徐光曦), former Mega Bank President Wu Hann-ching (吳漢卿), Chien Chi's supervisor Wei Mei-yu (魏美玉), Chien Chi investor and chair of property developer Pau Jar (寶佳) Lin Chen-hai (林陳海) and Chien Chi's vice president and Ruentex' Executive Assistant President Chen Chi-chuan

(陳志全).

Ruentex Denies Rumor

In a statement Tuesday, Ruentex Group said its loans from Mega Bank totaled approximately NT$26.8 billion as of Sept. 30, rather than a rumored NT$75.7 billion.

Local reporter Tsai Yu-chen (蔡玉真) said in a Facebook post Monday night that the "five subsidiaries of Ruentex combined have borrowed up to NT$73.7 billion, a far cry from the NT$23.7 previously claimed by Yin."

The reporter claimed the former Mega Bank head showed "special preference" toward Ruentex group and had "helped move billions of dollars to there."