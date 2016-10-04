Pres. Tsai seeks review of annual leave system

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen demanded a review of the nation's annual leave system for workers during the first policy coordination meeting on Monday.

Tsai said Cabinet-backed amendments to the Labor Standards Act — known as "one fixed day off, one flexible day off" (一例一休)" — must be passed by the end of the year in order to impose mandatory two-day weekends.

A review of the annual leave system would allow workers to receive ample rest time, Tsai said.

'Government must resolve issue of unequal holidays'

The government must resolve the problem of unequal national holidays between the public and private sectors, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said, relaying Tsai's talking points from the meeting.

A failure to achieve that would complicate the nation's work and rest hour systems, Huang said.

The meeting, called by Tsai personally, was held in a move to make her administration's policy-making process smoother, speedier and more efficient, as well as to win support from the public in light of her lagging poll numbers.

"The crux of the matter does not lie in the number of statutory holidays workers can enjoy," Tsai said, commenting on the possible slashing of seven national holidays.

"(The crux) is in whether workers' holidays are enough to provide sufficient rest."

Tsai also instructed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus to quickly prepare a contingent proposal for an increase in annual leaves, allowing the back-up proposal to be reviewed by the legislature along with the existing, blocked holiday bill.

"The plan would enable workers to receive the number of holidays they deserve and would provide flexibility to private enterprises," Tsai said.

The Cabinet-backed bill would guarantee that workers could take one "fixed day off" per week. Even if working on a "flexible day," workers could still receive higher overtime wages under the new policy, Tsai said.

She said calling the bill "one fixed day off, one flexible day off" had led to "misunderstandings" that employers could exploit workers.

Cabinet Denies Loss of Statutory Holidays

Vice President Chen Chien-jen, Premier Lin Chuan and Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao were in attendance at the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Office on Monday afternoon.

Other participants included high-ranking DPP caucus leaders and party leaders, and Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chu, who represented local-DPP controlled governments.

In a post-meeting Cabinet press conference outlining the Executive Yuan's responsibilities, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Chen Mei-ling announced the government would aim to make the number of statutory holidays consistent across the public and private sectors.

Chen also said that under the new policy framework, there would be no concerns about slashed statutory holidays, as the bill would make the number of national holidays consistent across the nation.

The government plans to implement mandatory two-day holidays with the hope of providing sufficient resting hours for workers, Chen said.

In order to achieve this, the DPP-led administration and legislature will focus on reviewing the annual leave system, Chen said.