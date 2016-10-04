FSC chairman resigns over Mega scandal

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC, 金管會) Chairman Ding Kung-wha (丁克華) tendered his resignation Monday morning, as the financial regulator continues to face criticism over its handling of a recent money-laundering scandal involving one of Taiwan's biggest banks.

Ding, formerly appointed by Premier Lin Chuan (林全), has served as head of the FSC for nearly four months.

According to Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), the premier has approved Ding's resignation and the FSC Vice Chairman Kuei Hsien-nung (桂先農) has also resigned.

Ding will be temporarily replaced by Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧), another FSC vice chairman, Hsu said at a news conference.

In a statement issued earlier Monday, Ding announced he would step down to assume responsibility for money laundering allegations involving Mega Financial Holding Co. (兆豐金控).

Ding said he and the commission launched investigations immediately after receiving news about the Mega Bank scandal and that they had set up a special task force.

"Nonetheless, the public continues to doubt the FSC and myself. I have no choice but to resign to express my innocence, in hopes the move will stop further damage to the FSC," Ding said in the statement.

In August, U.S. regulators announced they had slapped a fine of US$180 million (NT$5.7 billion) on Mega Bank's New York branch for breaching the U.S.' Bank Secrecy Act.

Mega Bank is the flagship banking unit of Mega Financial Holding Co. (兆豐金控). The bank counts the Finance Ministry and the National Development Fund among its shareholders.

The Executive Yuan announced Monday that it will refer former and current economic ministers Chang Sheng-ford (張盛和) and Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) as well as FSC chiefs Chen Yu-chang (陳裕璋) Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗), Jennifer Wang (王儷玲) and Ding to the Control Yuan for investigation regarding their responsibility for the Mega Bank case.

According to local media, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Lai Shyi-bao (賴士葆) claimed Ding's resignation was probably because he "wasn't green enough," resulting in him being removed from his position by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after recent controversies.

"He is the first domino to fall in the political power struggles within the pan-green camp," Lai said.

Local media also speculated that DPP lawmakers had decided to make Ding take responsibility for two recent scandals — the Mega Bank case and market turmoil that occurred after a Japan-based firm defaulted on acquiring Taiwan's gaming software developer XPEC Entertainment Inc. (樂陞科技).