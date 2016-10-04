Policy coordination meetings 'helpful': Lin

The China Post--Premier Lin Chuan (林全) has described President Tsai Ing-wen's policy coordination meeting as "helpful," saying it assisted government administration. The premier denied the new weekly get-together would relegate him to figurehead status.

Lin's future status was questioned during a legislative interpellation session, where he faced off with opposition Kuomintang lawmaker Chen Shei-saint (陳學聖).

"Following the afternoon (policy coordination) meeting, will you become just the Cabinet's implementer? In the future, whose words will carry weight?" Chen asked Lin.

Lin responded by stating there would be no "Cabinet implementer" position and that "my views and the views of the president are certain to be identical." He added that following coordination, subsequent discussions would become the consensus on which policy would be carried out in the future.

In differentiating his position from the president's, Lin stated that it was the role of the Cabinet to help the president transform campaign ideas into policies.

He said Tsai's concern for the policies was reasonable and emphasized the importance of communication, not just between government institutions, but with the legislative branch and the public.

The weekly meeting brings together party, central and local government representatives.

Its establishment has been interpreted by some as a move by the president to improve administrative efficiency over the implementation of gridlocked labor and pension reforms.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Cabinet has come under increasing pressure internally from those who are frustrated by delays, despite the party's holding of executive and legislative power.

Regarding labor reforms, Cabinet Secretary-General Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) said the government would work with the legislature to secure the measures required for a five-day work week.

Five-day Work Week by Year's End