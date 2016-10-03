CPBL withdraws aid from World Baseball Classic

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL, 中華職棒) formally announced its withdrawal from Taiwan's preparations for the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

The body, which organizes professional baseball in Taiwan, said it would leave the decision to release players for national duty up to individual teams.

CPBL Secretary-General Chu Kang-chen told local media that the CPBL has withdrawn its previous offer to provide assistance for team member draftee selection, training, holding practice matches and overall back-up support in preparation of next year's 16 nation tournament.

The withdrawal of assistance comes after negotiations to select a manager to lead the national team between the semi-official Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) governing body and the CPBL, fell through.

CTBA backed the Sports Administration's nomination of Lion's manager Kuo Tai-yuan for manager, while the CPBL argued for the EDA Rhinos' Yeh Chun-chang, according to local reports.

A meeting on Sunday to settle the selection of Chinese Taipei's manager eventually ended with CPBL Commissioner John Wu and the general managers of league's teams signing a document withdrawing the CPBL's offer of back-room support.

Sport Administration Director-General Ho Jow-fei was also in attendance at the meeting to select the team manager.

The CPBL "respects the Sport Administration's final decision for the Chinese Taipei national team manager selection," the league said in a statement released after the meeting, yet stands by its decision not to assist the team.

Responding to CPBL's withdrawal, Ho said the decision would "simplify the situation," saying that future practice match matters would be left to the CTBA.

Fractured Responses from Domestic Teams

Lamigo Monkeys' (Lamigo 桃猿) General Manager Justin Liu subsequently announced that Lamigo would prevent its players from joining up with the national team.

Liu said this was a reiteration of the Monkeys' stance that the CPBL should be in charge of the national team.

Chinatrust Brothers General Manager Yang Pei-hong said his team had placed its full support behind the government's decision, and would make its players available to the represent Taiwan.

Uni-President Lions General Manager Su Tai-an expressed support for the government's decision and acceptance of Kuo as the manager for the Chinese Taipei national baseball team.

Su said that the Lions would carry out discussions with its manager Kuo over whether or not to release.

EDA Rhinos announced that the team's participation would be deliberated with the team's senior officials and manager Yeh Chun-chang.