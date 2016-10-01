Taiping structures part of early warning radar site: report

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Unidentified military structures on Taiping Island that came under media scrutiny after they were unveiled on Google Maps are part of an early warning radar site, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The United Evening News cited Ministry of National Defense (MND) construction procurement papers that show the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology had been laying L-band cables and building power supply units at Taiping Island.

The currently in commission L-band radar is the three-dimensional air search radar AN/TPS-117 produced by U.S. arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Taiwan purchased the TPS-117 and FPS-117 radars under the An Yu Project (安宇計劃) from Lockheed Martin in 2015.

The AN/TSP-117 in Taiping will give Taiwan the capability to monitor movements in nearby areas, including the takeoff and landing of military aircraft at new airports built by mainland China in Yongshu Reef (also knowm as Fiery Cross Reef) and Subi Reef and missile drills in the region, the UEN reported.

Information collected by the early warning radar site can be relayed immediately through satellite back to Taiwan proper, the UEN also said.

The Taiping radar site could be part of the "Bo Sheng Project"(博勝專案), a Taiwan-U.S. arms deal aimed to enhance the C41SR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) capabilities of the Taiwanese military, the newspaper said.

The MND and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology did not comment on the report.

Local media outlets had suggested earlier that the structures were antiaircraft gun blockhouse towers.