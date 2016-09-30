Society, system not equipped for jury trials: experts

Jury trials would not necessarily build public trust in the justice system, experts warned Thursday.

At a forum organized by the Association of the Judicial Human Rights, academic veterans and frontline practitioners urged the government to rethink plans for lay participation in the justice system.

The panel warned that a jury system would require a "mature society" and comprehensive regulations — both of which they say the country currently lacks — in order to succeed.

Citizen participation in the justice system has been proposed as a means of increasing impartiality and public trust.

Fervent debate has emerged across the nation, after the Tsai administration vowed reforms in the wake of polls indicating a lack of public confidence in the country's legal system.

Associate Professor of Fu Jen Catholic University School of Law Chang Ming-woei said the idea of incorporating jury trials into the legal system had been brought up as early as 80 years ago.

But Chang questioned whether the proposals were an appropriate remedy, noting that the development of legal systems across the world had varied according to history and cultural background.

'Are they ready?'

"Are the people aware of their obligations once a jury system is incorporated in the legal system? And are they ready?" Director and Professor of the Central Police University of the Forensic Science Laboratory Lin Yu-shun asked.

Lin said that Japan's implementation of a lay judge system was designed to lighten the burden on citizens chosen to participate in trials.

"Trials take no longer than one week," he said, comparing that to the lengthy procedures and time-consuming trials more commonly seen in Taiwan.

Lin added: "Adopting a jury system would require major overhauls, otherwise citizens may be unwilling to participate."

Lawyer Sun Chen-hua, a former judge and prosecutor, said the way the current system operates put excessive time pressure on judges.

"Therefore we often see judges put efficiency before the truth," she said.

Sun suggested that such perceived compromises were at the root of the public's dissatisfaction with the legal system.

"When judges interfere in trials or rush to close cases, people feel like those involved are being mistreated, so it is no wonder they would mistrust the legal system overall."

"But in a bid to improve public trust, the government needs to ask itself whether it is necessary to introduce an entirely new system, or should it focus on making major amendments to the current one?" she added.

Wrapping up the forum, Chairman and Professor of National Chengchi University's School of Law Yang Yun-hua (楊雲驊) said the government should first consider whether citizen participation would improve the function of the justice system before debating which type of jury system best fits the country.