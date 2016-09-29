Taiwan recovering from typhoon No. 3

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan began to recollect itself on Wednesday following a fierce battering from Typhoon Megi, which caused the second-largest power outage on Taiwan record.

According to the Central Emergency Operation Center, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Megi had resulted in four deaths and 527 injured island-wide.

Electricity in 1.3 million households across Taiwan had yet to be restored as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported.

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) representatives said electricity would be restored to most affected homes by Thursday night.

However, mountainous areas in New Taipei, Yunlin, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Kinmen would not see complete restoration until Friday night.

Power outages, which affected the second highest number of households in Taiwan's history, were concentrated in Taichung (237,000), Kaohsiung (150,000), Changhua (110,000) and Yunlin (103,000), where restoration efforts were still underway, according to a Taipower statement.

As of press time, at least 50,000 units in Tainan were still without power.

During an inspection of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, President Tsai Ing-wen said she was pleased to see that operations at the airport were going smoothly. Earlier this year, the airport saw severe flooding, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

Tsai's inspection of the airport saw a minor disruption when one Chinese tourist shouted a call for "peaceful unification." Tsai did not respond.

Over a thousand technicians were deployed to repair telecommunications equipment nationwide, with major providers Chunghwa Telecom, FarEasTone and TStar promising to restore telecommunications services by the end of the month.

Water Access Mostly Restored, Landslide Warnings Issued

As the typhoon moved away from Taiwan, access to water supplies was gradually restored. At the height of Megi's impact, at least 72,560 households nationwide were cut off from water access.

Only 250 households in New Taipei City's Tamsui District and 1,850 units in Kaohsiung were still without power on Wednesday afternoon, according to Taiwan Water Corporation.

The state-owned business also reassured the public that water was safe for consumption.