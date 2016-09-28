Typhoon Megi kills 4, injures 329

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Typhoon Megi killed four, injured 329 and caused more than 6,000 road accidents as it barreled across Taiwan on Tuesday, ripping out trees and strewing signboards in its wake.

As of press time, the moderate typhoon had a radius of 250 kilometers and sustained winds of 154.8 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 190.8 kilometers per hour.

The storm made landfall early afternoon on Tuesday, then moved in a west-northwesterly direction at 15 kph, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

If Megi moves along its projected trajectory, it should exit Taiwan proper by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Record Electricity Shortage

Taipower said Megi knocked out power to as many as 2.9 million households, marking the second-largest typhoon-related power outage on record.

Taiwan's largest power outage — affecting 4.5 million households — was brought by Typhoon Soudelor in 2015, the state-run electricity company said.

Though Taipower immediately dispatched repair crews, over two million households were still without electricity as of press time.

The worst-hit regions were Taichung City and Changhua County, with 436,276 households and 395,493 households in the dark, respectively.

Other areas affected by power outages included Taoyuan City, Yunlin County, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County, Pingtung County and Nantou County.

Water Supplies Cut

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, Taipei City implemented halts to water being drawn from reservoirs, the water of which had become highly turbid, or muddy, due to the storm.

According to the Taipei Water Department, heavy rain and mudslides in New Taipei's Wulai District along an upstream tributary of the Xindian River had prompted a spike in the muddiness of the water.

The turbidity of the river exceeded 12,000 nephelometric turbidity units in the late afternoon.

The local government had earlier urged residents to store drinking water for use when the water supply was too turbid for processing.

Water cuts first hit approximately 24,000 households in Taipei's Shilin and Beitou districts.

Residents on the first floors of buildings were the first affected, according to the Taipei Water Department.

The initial water stoppage affected 25,000 households; the government announced plans to expand the halt to 100,000 households later Tuesday.

More Torrential Rain Ahead

The weather bureau warned that more torrential rain was expected in west and southern Taiwan on Wednesday morning, but that winds should slow towards the evening as Typhoon Megi made landfall in mainland China.

However, cities and counties on the southwest coastline, as well as including Kinmen County and Penghu County, should be aware of seawater intrusion following the typhoon.

The weather bureau said rain and wind should slow in Northern Taiwan, while southwest cities and counties should expect stronger winds and heavy rains overnight.

As of press time, several local governments have announced the cancellation of work and class Wednesday.

These include Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City, Hsinchu City and County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Penghu County, Lienchiang County and Kinmen County.