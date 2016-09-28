Megi wreaks havoc on travelers across country

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The powerful winds of Typhoon Megi disrupted traffic and stranded at least 500 tourists on Orchid Island of Taitung County on Tuesday.

Ferry services from the island to Taiwan proper were suspended Monday night, and weather conditions allowed the departure of only one Taiwan-bound flight Tuesday morning.

The number of stranded tourists due to inclement weather was Orchid Island's highest on record.

Orchid Island officials said that supplies including fuel and food had been delivered recently and should be able to last one week.

Category 15 winds (on a scale of up to 17) cut off electricity to 900 households on the island.

Taiwan Proper Battered

The approach of Moderate Typhoon Megi snarled flights, trains and public transportation across Taiwan proper, where it made landfall Tuesday afternoon.

Typhoon-related traffic deaths were reported in Nantou and Pingtung.

A bus carrying Japanese tourists was swept onto its side by strong winds on National Freeway No. 3 in Changhua County, injuring eight passengers, who were sent to the hospital.

Strong winds also prompted the National Freeway Bureau to place speed limits of 40 kilometers per hour for vehicles traveling on the elevated Wugu-Yangmei stretch of National Freeway No. 1.

Six county or provincial roads were closed due to landslides or other effects of the storm, while another 35 were closed as a precautionary measure.

The Transportation Ministry urged people to avoid traveling during the typhoon's passage across Taiwan.

At Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, airline operators have canceled or delayed dozens of domestic and international flights.

A traveler told The China Post she had seen ladders being blown down outside the airport, but she reported relative calm indoors as passengers waited to learn the fate of their flights.

Heavy winds prevented a TransAsia Airways flight from Jeju, South Korea, from landing, causing its 129 passengers and nine crew members to be diverted to the offshore county of Kinmen.

The typhoon's current trajectory will take it close to Kinmen on Wednesday,

A total of 270 domestic and 405 international flights were canceled, with another 138 international flights suspended.

In Taipei, metro officials citing wind gusts faster than 24.5 meters per second closed off the Wenshan-Muzha line as well as the Maokong Gondola.

Service was also suspended for the elevated sections the Tamsui-Xinyi and Songshan-Xindian MRT lines.

Taipei City called all public bus operations to a halt due to the typhoon's powerful winds.

Taiwan High Speed Rail canceled all services on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, the state-operated Taiwan Railways Administration also suspended all trains, including local trains along the western half of the island.

Before the cancellation announcements, disruptions were reported on the railway between Taichung and Tanzhi as well as between Kaohsiung and Xinzuoying.