Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc on Taiwan

TAIPEI -- The approach of Typhoon Megi snarled flights and halted public transportation services across Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon.

Taiwan Railways Administration has suspended all train services, including all trains along the west coast. Taiwan High Speed Rail also canceled all services.

The Taipei government, citing wind gusts faster than 24.5 meters per second, halted operation of the Wenshan-Muzha MRT line, the Maokong Gondola and all public bus services.

At Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled or delayed.

Travelers on the scene told The China Post they had seen ladders being blown down outside the airport, but they reported relative calm indoors as passengers waited to learn the fate of their flights.

Airport officials are advising travelers to contact airline operators for the latest updates.

Megi, a moderate typhoon, was making landfall over the eastern county of Hualien around press time and was expected to remain over Taiwan proper well into Wednesday morning.