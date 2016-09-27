Taiwan braces for Typhoon Megi

Northern and Eastern Taiwan should brace for strong winds and heavy rainfall brought on by Typhoon Megi throughout today, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The bureau said effects from Typhoon Megi were set to be at their most intense in Taiwan throughout today and Wednesday.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, Megi was centered 490 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien on Taiwan's east coast, moving in a west-northwesterly direction at 21 kilometers per hour.

Megi is expected to make landfall between Hualien and Taitung with torrential rainfall and winds. Eastern Taiwan is expected to take the brunt of the incoming storm, according to CWB.

Huge waves were recorded off the coasts of Su'ao, Hualien and Taitung, the CWB reported, with many ranging as high as 3 or 4 meters tall.

Hurricane-force winds, which hit Level 12 on the Beaufort scale, were recorded at Orchid Island yesterday.

Violent winds also swept through Taitung County's Green Island Monday night as Megi neared Taiwan.

The bureau forecast strong winds ranging from Level 6 to 11 in parts of Northern Taiwan (Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County) and Eastern Taiwan (Yilan, Hualien and Taitung) for most of today.

If Megi moves along its predicted path into the Taiwan Strait after landfall, southwesterly winds caused by the typhoon were set to dump torrential rainfall on parts of southwestern Taiwan, the bureau forecast.

A land warning for Megi was issued Monday morning.

Nationwide government agencies and military troops are on standby to deliver disaster relief.

The Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC) urged the public to store up water ahead of the typhoon and to cut back on running water usage in its aftermath, as the storm was expected to leave water supplies highly turbid for days.

The TWC has set up an emergency task force in response to the typhoon. The company urged the public to shut down water pumps in case of an outage to prevent the overheating of pump motors.

Produce prices have risen in anticipation of the typhoon, despite an increase in supply.

The price of cabbages, for example, have risen by as much as 14.1 percent.