Tsai approval rating slides to 44.7%: poll

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen's poll ratings sank another 7.6 percentage points to 44.7 percent over the past month, in what has been an "avalanche-like collapse" of support since she took office in May, according to a survey released Monday.

A new poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed that 44.7 percent of respondents said they approved and 33.7 percent said they disapproved of Tsai's handling of national affairs.

Public support for Tsai's handling of national affairs has dropped 25.2 percentage points over four months, according to the foundation.

At a press conference, foundation chairman You Ying-lung said Tsai's poll performance had suffered a drop that was like the rapid collapse of snow in an avalanche.

"Tsai no longer enjoys support from the majority of the people," You said, adding that her remaining support – from approximately 45 percent of respondents – may come from a demographic that agreed with her rejection of the '1992 Consensus.'"

The survey indicated that at least 40.1 percent of Tsai's remaining supporters also identified with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

A closer look at the backbone of support for Tsai's handling of national affairs showed that almost 75 percent of her supporters also identified as DPP supporters, You said.

Tsai's disapproval ratings in this month's survey stood at 33.7 percent, up only 0.5 percentage points compared to an August survey.

A survey released by the foundation just days after Tsai began her term showed the new president enjoying nearly 70 percent public support.

Premier Sinking Tsai?

The foundation said a major factor driving the decline of support for Tsai may be Premier Lin Chuan's Cabinet, as respondents appeared to see Tsai and Lin as close partners in the administration.

"Most respondents are wary of Lin's problem-solving abilities," the chairman said.

Survey results showed 34.6 percent believed Lin was "capable of solving problems," while 40.9 percent did not.

Former Minister-without-Portfolio Chu Yun-peng told reporters at the press conference that the government's mismanagement of labor policies, magnified since the China Airline flight attendant strike, had led to confusion over the government's policies.

But Chu said it was unlikely that Tsai's support would sink further.

"Tsai's support is now propped up by ideology," Chu said. "Her support is already at an all-time low."

Poll Says No to Status Quo

You, chairman of the foundation, said 49.2 percent of respondents felt that an independent Taiwan would be better for the nation in the future.

About 17.8 percent supported unification and 20.5 percent supported maintaining the status quo.

"Compared with the foundation's polls in May, this month's result represents a clear blow to Tsai's cross-strait policy to maintain the status quo," he said.

May's results showed that at least 50 percent supported the Tsai administration's cross-strait policy.

The foundation also released survey results regarding how Taiwanese viewed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

About 45 percent believed that there was nothing objectionable about the CCP, with 42.2 percent feeling the opposite.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20 nationwide on adults aged 20 and above. The poll had a margin error of plus or minus 2.98 percentage points and a confidence interval of 95 percent with 1,081 valid samples.