George Hsieh announces withdrawal from Mirror Media

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The China Post Chairman and Publisher George Hsieh (謝國樑) on Monday announced his withdrawal from the business operation of and plans to invest in newly founded media outlet Mirror Media (鏡傳媒).

Hsieh described Mirror Media as the brainchild of himself and Pei Wei (裴偉), the former editor-in-chief of Next Magazine.

Hsieh said he participated in the founding process of Mirror Media in cooperation with Pei, his longtime friend, but that the two had differing ideas concerning the future of the media company.

As a result, Hsieh decided to withdraw from Mirror Media and also to not invest in the company, he said.

Hsieh, a former lawmaker, said he saw the nascent news outlet as part of his plans to leave politics and to establish a global Chinese language entertainment and video content platform while Pei focuses more on the coverage of current affairs and politics in Taiwan.

Hsieh also attributed his decision to withdraw to the change in the investor structure of Mirror Media.

The original plan, in which the news outlet would have three starting investors with no one holding more than 50 percent of the stake, was altered due to a change in the direction of Mirror Media, Hsieh said.

Cheng Chih-jen (鄭智仁) and Chang Shih-ming (張世明), dispatched by Hsieh to serve as a board director and supervisory committee member of Mirror Media, respectively, have resigned from their posts, Hsieh pointed out.

In response to media speculation on the identities of Mirror Media investors and rumors of mainland Chinese investment, Hsieh stressed that all prospective investors the company approached when he was participating in the process were local entrepreneurs.

Hsieh said he gave his best wishes to Pei and Mirror Media, adding that he would continue his efforts to build a global Chinese-language entertainment platform. Hsieh serves as the chairman of the entertainment company Hualien Media International (華聯國際), which acquired a 100-percent stake in The China Post in March.

He is working to establish a California-based entertainment news outlet (preliminarily named "Hollywood Post") and to continue successful Chinese-language movie distribution.

Hsieh outlined his plans to produce video content based on te intellectual property of hit 2015 romantic comedy "Our Times" (我的少女時代), which was distributed by Hualian.