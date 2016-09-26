Penghu casino opponents bring 'no' campaign to Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Dozens of civic group representatives and residents demonstrated outside the Legislative Yuan Monday, urging Penghu voters to tick the "no" box on an Oct. 15 referendum asking whether casinos should be permitted in the island county.

The protesters, among them Penghu community representatives, scholars, religious leaders, lawmakers as well as parents and children, argued that pro-gambling groups were inflating the possible benefits to the islands' economy.

Developers have claimed that casinos could bring in NT$4 billion per year in revenue, and have promised cash handouts of NT$80,000 per year to seniors and subsidies of NT$30,000 per year to students and of NT$50,000 per year to parents of children aged 1 to 6.

The demonstrators chanted "No to casinos, save Taiwan; no to casinos, save Penghu." They also performed a skit depicting casino proponents as attempting to confuse residents by using euphemisms like "internationalization," "economic development" and "international tourism resorts" to mask the realities that casinos would bring.

Religious representative Shih Chao-hui argued that casinos would be detrimental to morality, because gambling can be highly addictive, and would be ruinous to the savings of families on the island.

National Chengchi University professor and Penghu resident Cheng Tung-liao said casinos on the island would lead to overdevelopment. He also cited high dropout rates among high school students in Macau, which is often hailed as "Asia's Las Vegas," and said residents there have warned that once gambling becomes entrenched in an economy, there is no going back.

"No" campaigners also want lawmakers to amend the existing Offshore Island Development Act to remove articles that permit the establishment of casinos if the consent of locals is obtained.

Penghu last held a referendum on casinos in 2009, with residents voting "no" over "yes" 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent.