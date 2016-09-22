CGA says two new cutters set to strengthen maritime patrol

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two 1,000-ton vessels were commissioned by the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Wednesday in Kaohsiung and will be used to expand patrols in the disputed South China Seas and waters surrounding the Okinotori Islands (沖之鳥島).

The two cutters — named "Taitung" (serial number CG-133) and "Pingtung" (serial number CG-135) — will be deployed in waters off Eastern Taiwan and Southern Taiwan to strengthen sea patrol capabilities in far-reaching areas of the South China Sea and near the Okinotori Islands, CGA officials told local media.

The two 1,000-tons displacement Taitung and Pingtung are equipped with high-pressure water cannons with a range of over 120 meters. Presiding over the commission ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen boarded the Pingtung to inspect equipment. Coast guard special brigadiers demonstrated less-lethal weaponry on board.

"There is no slacking off in protecting the nation's fishermen and fishery resources," the CGA statement read. According to the CGA, both cutters would be used to increase patrol capacities and rescue efforts at a time of maritime disasters and maritime ecology preservation.

The introduction of the two vessels into the CGA's fleet would round out the total number to 156 vessels. The fleet currently includes 24 large-vessels that each weigh more than 500 tons.

Tsai Outlines Future

of Marine Patrol

Apart from enhancing the island's maritime patrol abilities, Tsai also said during her opening remarks that the CGA will aim to develop high-tech equipment and improve talent cultivation. "The government will not only continue to support plans to construct vessels for maritime patrolling, but will also encourage that the vessels are produced through 'Taiwan-made' means," Tsai said.

The CGA will move to strengthen command and control system capabilities, especially for reconnaissance and defense, for more efficient completion of missions, Tsai said.

The CGA will integrate its workforce with members of the military and police forces, Tsai said. Such deployment would enable more collaboration efforts with police and would strengthen military forces, allowing them to protect the nation during times of war, she added.

Defense Minister Gives

Self Full Marks

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan gave himself full marks on his performance as minister, while responding to legislators' questions at the Legislative Yuan.

When asked to rate his performance as minister over the past four months on a scale of 1-100, Feng said he'd give himself "full marks," eliciting expressions of surprise from attendees at the Foreign and National Defense Committee.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pro-independence heavyweights have called on Feng to be the next in line to step down. His abilities as minister were called into question following a number of military blunders, such as the missile misfire that occurred in July, which destroyed a fishing boat and killed one person onboard.

Lawmakers from all camps slammed Feng's response, saying that he "held too high an opinion of himself." When faced with criticism from DPP lawmakers, Feng loudly denied that his "arrogance" would cause more disorder among the ranks.

"Giving myself a score of 100 is a show of confidence to the military troops," Feng said.