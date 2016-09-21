3 holidays 'likely to remain this year'

Teacher's Day, Taiwan Retrocession Day and the Birthday of Chiang Kai-shek are very likely to remain public holidays this year despite the central government's order to scrap them, an opposition lawmaker said Tuesday.

The government had ordered the cancellation of the holidays, which fall on Sept. 28, Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, respectively, as part of a package of labor policy adjustments.

Kuomintang lawmaker Wang Yu-min said Tuesday it was "all but certain" that the three public holidays would stand this year because the legislation needed to cancel them would not be completed in time.

Wang said that the "flash mob" holidays — set to be "here this year and gone the next"— was a sign of an "incomprehensive government policy."

The fate of this year's other "canceled" holidays — Sun Yat-sen's Birthday (Nov. 12) and Constitution Day (Dec. 25) — remains uncertain.

Tuesday's strongest criticism came not from the opposition but from ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lin Shu-fen, who peppered the premier with policy critiques centered mainly on labor issues, including long hours and unfavorable conditions.

In an exchange that grew increasingly testy, the lawmaker panned the government for "axing" the seven statutory holidays, a charge that the premier repeatedly denied while attempting to interject: "Would you allow me to explain?"

She didn't. The lawmaker rejected the premier's statement that his "one fixed, one flexible" amendment was a compromise favoring workers, saying that 65 percent of workers already had two days off per week and that the measure was not treating the overwork epidemic.

"You thought that workers had enough annual vacation time when that time included the statutory holidays, and then you axed the holidays.

"You think (Taiwanese workers) have more time off than workers in other parts of the world?"

The lawmaker displayed slides that showed Taiwan as leading the world's advanced economies in annual work hours.

During her interpellation session, Lin also panned Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu's explanation of typhoon days.

Kuo said there were no legal provisions that governed typhoon days and that workers could choose to stay at home without remuneration, a suggestion Lin decried as "ridiculous."

"Don't workers' lives matter?" she exclaimed.

The premier said that to keep essential services running, not everybody could take a day off during typhoons. He added that he too had to work during inclement weather.

Tuesday's interpellation session saw milder attacks from the opposition, which last week called on the premier to reshuffle his Cabinet.

But the ruling party continued to express its concern over premier's slumping approval ratings and to call into question his crisis management.

DPP lawmaker Chang Liao Wan-Chien urged the premier to heed public opinion and for his Cabinet to adopt a more proactive stance and improve communication with the public.

"You're supposed to be like a starting pitcher, not the relief force," he said.

The Cabinet announced this weekend that it was appointing a new spokesman to replace Tung Chen-yuan, who will assume other government duties effective October.