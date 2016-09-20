Taiwan shares soar past 9,100 points

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan staged a significant rebound on Monday after slumping last week, propelled higher by buying in Taiwanese suppliers to Apple Inc. after the latest iPhone models received a warm reception in the global market, dealers said.

Heavy buying boosted turnover to nearly NT$100 billion (US$3.18 billion), a level that had not been seen since mid-July, helping the broader market breach the 9,100-point mark by the end of the session, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) closed up 250.58 points, or 2.81 percent, at 9,152.88, after moving between 9,003.41 and 9,155.38 on turnover of NT$96.99 billion.

The market opened up 1.14 percent as major "Apple concept stocks" immediately pushed higher, fueled by an 11-percent increase in Apple's share price last week on strong pre-order sales and global sales figures for the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, dealers said.

The early buying vaulted the weighted index above 9,000 points, and momentum accelerated as large-cap old-economy and financial stocks joined the upturn to push the broader market above 9,100 points by the end of the session, they said.

"Look at the expanded turnover. I think foreign institutional investors shifted to the buy side, scrambling to pick up heavyweights in the bellwether electronics sector throughout the session," Hua Nan Securities analyst Henry Miao said.

Monday's turnover was the highest since July 21, when it hit NT$100.65 billion.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$11.27 billion in shares on the market Monday, reversing a net sell of NT$6.89 billion in shares on Sept. 14, a day before the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

"Thanks to the solid gains posted by Apple shares last week, investors here simply wanted to play catch-up by buying into Apple concept stocks amid optimism toward sales of the new iPhones," Miao said.