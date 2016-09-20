Cabinet promulgates minimum wage hike

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Executive Yuan announced Monday that the monthly minimum wage would be raised from NT$20,008 to NT$21,009, a 5 percent increase, effective Jan. 1.

Minimum hourly wages will be adjusted up from NT$120 per hour to NT$126 starting Oct. 1, and will be further increased to NT$133 per hour on Jan. 1 of next year.

Around 1.62 million workers — including some 370,000 foreign workers and 390,000 part-time employees — will benefit from the latest wage adjustments, Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu (郭芳煜) said.

The decision to adjust the minimum wage was reached on Sept. 8 by the Ministry of Labor's (MOL, 勞動部) minimum wage review committee, pending the Cabinet's formal announcement.

The committee meeting was originally scheduled for July 26, but all seven industry representatives boycotted the July meeting, causing the meeting to be postponed until earlier this month.

The review committee consists of 21 members, including seven industry leaders, seven labor representatives, four academics or experts, and three government officials representing the National Development Council (國發會), the MOL, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部).

Only two industry leaders attended the meeting.

Primarily Benefits Foreign Workers: TIER

"Wages in Taiwan are far too low," Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) President Lin Chien-fu (林建甫) said last week during an event marking the institute's anniversary.

"Real earnings have remained stagnant for 16 years."

The minimum salary will primarily benefit foreign laborers, but it may also serve to "grow the pie" — to boost the national average salary level, said Lin.

Lin said the minimum wage hike will increase workers' disposable income and could thus spur consumption.

However, TIER Chairman Chiang Pin-kung (江丙坤) cautioned that higher wages may reduce Taiwan's ability to attract foreign investment.

"The best scenario, in my opinion, is investment growth followed by business growth and then salary increases," Chiang said.

'Not enough'

Labor groups said the 5-percent minimum wage increase was not enough for workers to afford daily necessities and household expenses.

Protesters previously called for a minimum monthly wage of NT$28,000 and an hourly wage of NT$177.

According to the Taiwan Labor Front (台灣勞工陣線), the recent adjustment is the largest the government has made since 2007.

In 2007, Taiwan had raised the minimum wage by 9.1 percent, from NT$15,840 to NT$17,280.

However, the labor group argued that compared to the 7-percent adjustments South Korea has made in recent years, the 5-percent rise is still unable to reflect the true purpose of a minimum wage.

In response, the Labor Minister said earlier this month he did not believe the recent wage adjustment was any less than that of South Korea's when taking cost of living into account.