Malakas disrupts flight plans for 12,800 in Taoyuan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Typhoon Malakas has forced 68 flights to be canceled or delayed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, affecting around 12,800 passengers, the company that runs the airport said Saturday.

Taoyuan Airport Corp. said that as of 4 p.m., a total of 68 flights were disrupted, mostly China-registered air carriers, including 39 passenger flights that were canceled, 25 flights that were delayed and four cargo flights that were canceled.

The company said that based on the average of 570 flights that arrive at and depart from the airport on a daily basis, the affected flights accounted for 11.9 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, a total of 143 domestic flights were canceled while one flight was delayed as of 11 a.m. Saturday due to the effects of Typhoon Malakas, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.

UNI Air announced Saturday that its round-trip service between Songshan to Kinmen B7-8801 will be canceled on Sunday.

Its flights to and from Matsu before 10 a.m. that day will be canceled as well, but will return their normal schedule after 10 a.m.

As Sunday will be the last day of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, UNI Air said it will offer four additional flights -- including two flights between Kinmen and Songshan, one between Kaohsiung and Magong and one between Magong and Songshan.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Malakas was centered some 140 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei, moving at a speed of 12 km per hour in a north-northeasterly direction, the Central Weather Bureau data showed.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 162 kph, with gusts reaching 198 kph, according to the bureau.

2,600 People Evacuated Ahead of Typhoon Malakas

Over 2,600 residents in four counties and cities in Taiwan were evacuated to safety on Saturday, while some railway lines and flights have suspended service in anticipation of the threat from Typhoon Malakas.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, 2,658 people from New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Yilan County and Hualien County have been evacuated to safety as a precautionary measure, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said it has suspended all services on its Pingxi Line and Shen'ao Line Saturday, as well as services on its North Link Line and Yilan Line around the northeastern part of Taiwan until 6 p.m. that day.

After 6 p.m., North Link Line and Yilan Line, which serve stations from Badu in Keelung to Hualien, will gradually resume normal operations depending on the rain and wind condition, TRA said.

The Taiwan High Speed Rail will maintain its normal schedule Saturday, but some of its trains could slow down or be suspended if the rain and wind are too strong, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.