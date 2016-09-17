News
Delegation to go to ICAO venue without invite

The China Post news staff
September 17, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government has decided to send a delegation to the venue of the upcoming International Civil Organization (ICAO) assembly, even though Taiwan has yet to receive a formal invitation, Chinese-language media reported Friday.

The ICAO summit is to be held Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Government officials said Taiwan's delegation, organized by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (民航局), planned to arrive in Montreal on Sept. 26.

Taiwan has yet to receive an invitation from the ICAO. The triennial civil aviation summit meeting was last held Sept. 24-Oct. 4, 2013.

That year Taiwan received an invitation from ICAO two weeks prior to the opening of the assembly.

Not Optimistic

Government officials are reportedly no longer optimistic that Taiwan will receive a formal invitation letter in the coming week, as they have not received any indication of good will via communication channels with ICAO.

